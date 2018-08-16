Rhoden obit

Mary Cox Rhoden, 73, was born July 30, 1945 in Bascom, Florida, and went to be with her Lord on August 14, 2018.

Mary was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Chattahoochee, Florida. She was a computer operator for Higdon Grocery Company for many years. Mary loved spending time with friends, family and birthday parties with her friends of the Dorcas Sunday School class.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Billy; father, Leroy Cox; mother, Agnes Cox, and two great grandchildren, Luke Burnsed and Billy Ray Rhoden.

She is survived by her loving stepdaughter, Vicky Lorick; son-in-law, Harold Lorick; four step-grandchildren, Derek (Tessy) Davis, Mandy (Hank) Thomas, Heather (Corey) Crews, Holly (Jeremy) Pickett; one uncle, Alfred (Sharon) Cox; one aunt, Pearl Cox; eleven great grand-children, numerous cousins and friends, including the Dorcas Sunday School class, First Baptist Church of Chattahoochee, Florida that she loved dearly.

Funeral Services will be 11:00am (EDT) on Friday, August 17, 2018 at the First Baptist Church of Chattahoochee. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Chattahoochee, FL with James & Sikes Funeral Home Sneads Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends at 10:00am (EDT) until service time at the First Baptist Church of Chattahoochee.

In lieu of flowers, Mary’s family request that donations be made to the Florida Baptist Children’s Homes at 8415 Buck Lake Rd.Tallahassee, FL 32317.