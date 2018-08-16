Engagement announcement

Allan Creamer and Jennipher Waldron are pleased to announce the engagement and forth coming marriage of their daughter, Te’a Marie Creamer, to Noah Michael Lane of Chipley, Florida.

Te’a is the granddaughter of Kim Salter Potthoff, and the great granddaughter of Patricia Salter, both of Chipley, Florida.

Noah is the son of Johnny and Angela Lane of Chipley, Florida. He is the grandson of Louise Lane, of Chipley, Florida, and Sylvia and Jimmy Clark and Jimmy White of Brewton, Alabama.

The wedding will be held on Saturday, November 17, 2018, at 3:30 p.m. at Sage Field Farms in Bonifay, Florida.