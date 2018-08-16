CareerSource Chipola recognizes board member and employer of the year

Marianna – CareerSource Chipola (CSC) hosted the organization’s 22nd annual meeting on Tuesday, August 9, 2018, with a theme of “One in a Million”. The event was held at the Jackson County Agricultural Conference Center in Marianna, and included encouraging highlights from the year, a presentation of awards and a motivational keynote address.

CareerSource Chipola was privileged to have Michelle Dennard, President and CEO of CareerSource Florida, deliver the keynote address. A proud native of Sneads, Michelle was honored to return to Jackson County to speak at CSC’s annual meeting. While addressing CSC board members and staff, Michelle stated, “because of your work, lives are changed. Families are uplifted. Businesses become more competitive and our communities are stronger.”

A portion of the evening was dedicated to honoring the City of Marianna with the Hopkins Employer of the Year award. While presenting this award, Kenny Griffin, CSC Business Services Manager, highlighted the City of Marianna’s dedication to serving Marianna residents and supporting the programs and services offered by CareerSource Chipola.

In addition to the Hopkins Award, CSC also presented Janice Sumner, broker with United Country Reality in Bristol, the Hollingsworth Board Member of the Year award for 2018. Janice was nominated by former recipients of the award and chosen for her outstanding leadership and dedication to both CareerSource Chipola and her local community.

At the conclusion of the meeting, CareerSource Chipola named new board officers to serve a two-year term. Arthur Obar of Graceville was installed as the new chair, Janice Sumner of Bristol was named the new vice chair, and Debbie Kolmetz of Ponce de Leon as secretary-treasurer for the organization.

CareerSource Chipola is a non-profit corporation providing job skill training and employment services in Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty and Washington counties. CSC works with multiple educational facilities, as well as working with employers to help them find the workforce they need.