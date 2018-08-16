Brown obit

Juanita (Potter) Brown, of Vernon, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 13, 2018 in the Washington Rehab and Nursing Center of Chipley, Florida. She was 97 years old.

Juanita was born on February 4, 1921 in Millers Ferry, Florida to the late Thomas and Annie (Brown) Potter. She was of the Holiness faith and was an early member of the Church of God In Christ in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, later moving her membership to the McQueen’s Temple First Born Church in Vernon, Florida. She also was one of the church mothers, trustee, and eldest member of McQueen’s Temple. Juanita was associated with the Jolly Seniors Group and was a homemaker by trade.

She leaves to cherish her memories her caregiver, whom she loved and referred to as her daughter: Blondell (Rev. Willie E.) Brown of Vernon, Florida; sister-in-law: Josephine Potter of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida; along with a large host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Juanita’s Life will be held 11 AM CST, Saturday, August 18, 2018 from the sanctuary of the McQueen’s Temple First Born Church of Vernon, Florida, with pastor, Jr. Bishop J.O. Brown, Min. Wade Brown, Rev. Richard Peterson, Rev. Leonard Dean and Rev. Eli Andrews, officiating. Committal Service will follow in the St. Luke Memorial Gardens of Vernon, Florida with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

Public Viewing will begin on Friday, August 17, 2018 from 12 Noon until 9 PM in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, Florida. The remains will lie in repose at the church 1hr prior to services on Saturday.