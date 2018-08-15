Two arrested for drug possession, intent to distribute

BONIFAY – A report of a suspicious person resulted in the confiscation of a variety of narcotics on August 10.

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report in the area of Spring Valley Lane in Bonifay and made contact with the occupants of a car parked on a residential property.

Deputies made contact with the driver, identified as Christopher Dewayne Wilkerson, 36, of Geneva, Alabama, and a passenger, identified as Daryian T. Morris, 21, of Bonifay.

After observing a clear glass pipe containing narcotic residue lying in plain sight within the vehicle, a search was performed of the subjects and the vehicle.

Collectively seized from the subjects and the vehicle were a small bag of cocaine, ecstasy, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, “spice,” and assorted paraphernalia.

Wilkerson was arrested and charged with distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of cocaine, manufacturing heroin, distribution of a synthetic narcotic, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and possession of paraphernalia.

Morris was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of paraphernalia. Possession of heroin, and distribution of a synthetic narcotic.