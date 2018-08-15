Peifer obit

Aeriel Peifer, 24, of Marianna, died Saturday, August 11, 2018 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

The world lost a truly unique soul when Officer Aeriel Peifer was taken while trying to help a stranger. A feisty, fearless, but friendly woman with a wicked sense of humor who was never shy. She was very outspoken and opinionated. Aeriel met the love of her life, Christian “Cody” Peifer in high school. Through a few ups and downs and a brief period apart in 2015, they realized that they couldn’t live without each other and were married a year later. She took on the role of mother to his infant daughter, Bella without hesitation and became mommy in every sense of the word. Their family was blessed again when she brought a son, Dakota, into the world. Having briefly served in the US Army, she had a strong sense of service. So In 2018, she became a Correctional Officer for the Florida Department of Corrections where she found her calling. She was not afraid of hard work, so juggling life with 2 small children, crazy shift work schedules with a husband who is also a Correctional Officer, didn’t intimidate or slow her down. She did it all with the attitude of “I got this.”

A Memorial Service for this remarkable woman will be from 4pm to 8pm on Friday, August 17, 2018 at Evangel Worship Center’s new campus at 4792 Highway 90, Marianna, FL 32446. James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe page has been established for the family. https://www.gofundme.com/5yi1zvs