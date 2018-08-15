City Council meeting

Ordinance No. 954 was approved on first reading when the Chipley City Council met Tuesday night. This zoning change for 1232 South Boulevard will change a portion of Parcel # 1858-0001 from medium density residential to neighborhood commercial.

Ordinance No. 952 was approved following a public hearing. This amendment to Chapter 3 – Alcoholic Beverages, will change the requirements for the sale of alcoholic beverages.

Ordinance No. 953 was approved on first reading. This ordinance, if approved, will close a portion of right-of-way known as Gilbert Drive.

Ordinance No. 955 was approved on first reading. This ordinance, if approved, will close an unopened right-of-way between East Boulevard and Pecan Street.

The lowest bidder, Roberts & Roberts, was approved for the 5th Street resurfacing and drainage improvements project phase II, in the amount of $359,139.66.

C&C Construction was approved as the lowest bidder for the roofing project on the public works building in the amount of $17,050.

Roberts & Roberts was approved as the lowest bidder on the Harrell Avenue resurfacing project in the amount of $16,200.

The Fiscal Year 2018-2019 TRIM Schedule, approving the dates and times for the tentative and final public hearings for the annual budget and millage process, was approved.