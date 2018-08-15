BCF welcomes first completely remote professor

As the online program has become increasingly more convenient and popular, The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville proudly welcomes Todd Hardin as the first fulltime, remote professor beginning fall 2018.

Adding to the distinguished list of BCF faculty members, Hardin earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Carson-Newman College and a Master of Arts in Education and a Master of Divinity in pastoral counseling from Liberty Baptist Theological Seminary. In addition, he holds a Doctor of Ministry degree in biblical counseling from Westminster Theological Seminary and a doctorate in biblical counseling from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky. Credentialed in multiple areas, Hardin will assume responsibilities within the general education division.

Hardin is scheduled to begin teaching a variety of BCF counseling and psychology courses this fall from the beautiful foothills of the Smoky Mountains in Knoxville, Tennessee. He also serves as the counseling pastor at Grace Baptist Church and oversees the Grace Biblical Counseling ministry that provides counseling services to residents in East Tennessee.

As he begins this new journey with BCF, Hardin excitedly looks forward to the relationships that he will establish. He is eager for the opportunity to get to know the students and watch them living out the college trademark of “Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word®.” Hardin noted that BCF is all about family and he looks forward to forming life-long friendships with his new family of faculty, staff, and students. Hardin has known about BCF for several years, but stated, “It was not until recently that God aligned everything so that I could, as some might say, come home to BCF.”

For more information about all of the classes available online at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.