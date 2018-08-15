BCF holds Night of Worship

The Baptist Collegiate Ministries (BCM) Night of Worship held Saturday, August 11, at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville was well attended and offered a unique worship experience for students, staff, and faculty. Adding to the excitement of new students arriving on campus, participants began taking their seats in the R.G. Chapel at 6:00 p.m. for a time of praise and worship to begin the new semester. After a brief introduction and welcome by BCM Director Amanda Carnley, the first BCM event of the new semester was underway.

Contemporary Worship and College Pastor Jonathan Blair from Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Dothan, Alabama led the Night of Worship with a talented group of musicians and vocalists at his side. They all serve on various praise teams at Ridgecrest as well as in other capacities at the church throughout the week. Two members of the praise team, Andrew and Lauren West, felt right at home on the stage in the R. G. Lee Chapel where they performed and led worship many times as BCF students. As Blair led the students in songs of adoration to the Lord, he encouraged them not to just sing the words on the screen, but to worship freely. He also invited BCF music majors preparing as worship leaders to join him at the front of the stage to assist in leading worship.

Many BCF students voiced their hope that the Night of Worship will continue to be a regular event on campus. It provided a fun and fruitful weekend activity as both new and well-seasoned BCF students were adjusting to life on campus and away from home. According to Carnley, this was a great way to begin the semester coming together as a body of believers, raising voices in worship and praise to the one that gives students, staff, and faculty the reason to pursue careers in the areas of leadership and ministry that He has called them to.

For more information on upcoming student life events at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800-328-2660 ext. 557 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.