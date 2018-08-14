United Way donates backpacks to school district

United Way representative Robyn Heath was at the meeting of the Washington County School Board on Monday night to present a donation of 100 backpacks to students in the Washington County School District.

Roulhac Middle School was the recipient of the Fred E. Rozelle Sportsmanship Award, which consisted of a plaque and $500.

Tina Pinkoson, director of Leadership Services with the Florida School Board Association, presented an award to Dr. Lou Cleveland for achieving Certified Board Member status.

The following consent items were approved:

Payment of monthly bills; financial report and budget amendments

Minutes

Substitutes/volunteers

Xerox lease agreements for three copiers at KMS

Third party testing agreement between FPTC and Florida DMV

Contract with Chemical Addictions Recovery Effort, Inc.

Amended Resolution 2018-1 for the half cent sales tax referendum — to correct the date of sunset of tax

The following personnel items were approved:

District — leave of absence for Pat Jackson; level change for Elizabeth L. Walters; additional hours for VHS guidance counselor; supplement for lead VPK teacher; level increase for Sarah Henderson; level increase for Rhiannon Sutton; employment of Melissa Braxton; employment of Kimberley Temple; transfer of Xaviera Henderson from RMS to CHS; employment of Sheryl Capps; employment of Teresa Harper

Chipley High School — resignation of April Patterson (receptionist); employment of April Patterson (secretary); employment of Jennifer Kincaid

Florida Panhandle Technical College — employment of Ashley Hall; additions to FPTC adjunct faculty 2018

Kate M. Smith Elementary — employment of Liza Tice; resignation of Tiffany Watkins

Roulhac Middle School — resignation of Jennifer Kincaid

Vernon Elementary School — employment of Julie Stewart; employment of Ashley McDonald; employment of Lisa Deaton; employment of Tosha Potter; employment of Yvonne Baboi; employment of Brandy Justice; employment of Jordan Walsingham; leave of absence for Jessika Dizoglio; resignation of Susie Morris; employment of Marilyn Collins