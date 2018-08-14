Sullivan obit

Katie Louraine Sullivan, a retired Jackson County school lunch room manager, passed away Monday, August 13, 2018.

Katie was born in Jackson County, moved away in her early 20s and raised a family of her own, and was known as a mother to many. She was well respected and very much loved by all that knew her. She was always putting others first, before herself, and known to be kindhearted.

She is survived by her children: Ernest D. Sullivan, Diane Dean and husband Paul, and David W. Sullivan and wife Kelly; two brothers: Samuel Barnes and George Barnes; three sisters: Thelma Russell, Emma Barnes, and Eloise Potter and husband Daniel; and four grandchildren: Amanda Vallery, Kristen Hamilton, Annabelle Gabsi and Benjamin Sullivan.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 17, at Brown Funeral Home Chapel in Chipley. Family will receive friends one hour prior, from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be at Salem Freewill Baptist Church in Kynesville.

Katie will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.