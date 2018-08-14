Mrs. Vicki Marceia Cooper Rock, age 50, of Caryville, Florida, passed away August 13, 2018 at Select Specialty Hospital in Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida. She was born July 14, 1968 in Starke, Florida.

Vicki was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Strickland Phillips and father, Earl Daniel Cooper.

Vicki is survived by her husband, Duard Rock of Caryville, FL; one daughter, Kendra Dumas and Dustin Brown of Bonifay, FL; one son, DJ Rock and wife, Kayla of Caryville, FL; three grandchildren, Dylin Brown, Hayden Brown and Josiah Rock; three sisters, Melissa Smith and Roy Hires of Bonifay, FL, Kimberly Robinson and husband Stacy of Dothan, AL and Stephanie Stanford of Bonifay, FL; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Thursday, August 16, 2018, at the Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ with Rev. Ed Williams officiating. Interment will follow in the Caryville City Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.