Clemmons obit

Mr. Couphlin Clemmons, age 94, of Bonifay, Florida, passed away August 14, 2018 at Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home in Panama City, Florida. He was born January 28, 1924 in Bruce, Florida, to the late James Franklin Clemmons and Alma Mae Petty Clemmons.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Clemmons was preceded in death by his wife, Erin ‘Patsy’ Clemmons, one grandson, Dennis Forehand and one great-grandson, Justin Lee.

Mr. Clemmons is survived by one son, Randy Clemmons of Foley, AL; one daughter, Celia Forehand and husband James of Atlanta, GA; three granddaughters, Tracy, Lori and Kathy; four great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren; extended family, Wilmer and Liller Forehand of Bonifay, FL.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, August 18, 2018, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ike Steverson officiating. Interment will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorial donations may be given to the Wounded Warrior Project, support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Donate or PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.