Smith obit

Ms. Alberta Smith, age 48, of Dothan, AL, formerly of Cottonwood, AL, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 11, 2018 in Dothan, Alabama.

She is survived by her children: Kimberly Smith of Dothan and Gregory Smith of Seattle, Washington; her mother, Helen Rhynes Bostick of Cottonwood, Alabama; four grandchildren: Jayden Cox, Kevin Smith, Ariyonna Smith and Lilah Smith; a brother, Minister Kenneth Richardson of Cottonwood, Alabama; numerous aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 16, 2018, 3-7 PM, in the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, FL.

A life celebration will commence at 11 AM, Friday, August 17, 2018 in the Saint John AME Church, 2201 AME Road, Stateline Community, Campbellton, FL.

She will be laid to rest in the church cemetery under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.