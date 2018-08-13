Graceville man arrested on drug and firearm charges

Officers with the Chipley Police Department responded to a tip on Friday, August 10, in the area of the Florida Panhandle Technical College regarding a subject who was reportedly brandishing a firearm from a white Toyota four-door car.

Officers located a white car with a male driver matching the description at a residence on Hoyt Street. Officers made contact with the subject, identified as Caden J. George, 18, of Graceville, who made statements to the officers that led them to believe there were illegal or dangerous items in the vehicle.

Officers conducted a search of the vehicle which resulted in the discovery of several bags of marijuana, totaling approximately 1/2-pound, digital scales and two firearms.

George was arrested and charged with:

carrying a concealed firearm

display of firearm during the commission of a felony

possession of marijuana with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school

possession of marijuana over 20 grams

possession of narcotics equipment

Chief Thompson would like to encourage anyone with information regarding illegal activity to contact the Chipley Police Department at (850)638-6310 or Crime Stoppers at (850)638-TIPS.