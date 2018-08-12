Miller obit

Mr. Kolby Sterlin Wesley Miller, age 21, of Bonifay, Florida, passed away August 8, 2018 in an automobile accident in Holmes County, Florida. He was born January 9, 1997 in Okaloosa County, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Sterlin Leavins, and one brother, Matthew Carnley.

Kolby is survived by his wife, Taylor Joiner Miller of Bonifay, FL; mother, Selene Cooley and husband William of Black, AL; maternal grandmother, Cathern Leavins of Bonifay, FL; one brother, Kalen Miller of Black, AL; one sister, Hannah Miller of Bonifay, FL; an aunt, Tasha Leavins of Bonifay, FL; cousins, Tristan Bradshaw and husband Brandon and their children, Ayla and Aria Bradshaw of Bonifay, FL; aunt and uncle, Fred and Sylvia Keith of Bonifay, FL; aunt, Samantha Treadwell of Bonifay, FL.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Monday, August 13, 2018, at Live Oak Assembly of God Church. Interment will follow in the New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be held Sunday from 5-7 PM at Peel Funeral Home.