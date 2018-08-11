O’Bryan obit

Susie L. O’Bryan, 57, of Cairo, GA, died Monday, August 6, 2018 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three siblings, two daughters, and one granddaughter.

Survivors include her husband, Weldon O’Bryan; one sister, Marjorie Morris; two daughters, Christina Case and Heather Havel; one son, Jeremy Keene; three stepdaughters, Rusti O’Bryan, Brandi O’Bryan, and Candi O’Bryan; one stepson, David O’Bryan and several grandkids.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Monday, August 13, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

The family will receive friends at 1:30 p.m. at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.