Curington obit

Rufus Daniel Curington III “Daniel”, a welder and resident of Lynn Haven, Florida, was called home by the Lord on August 9, 2018 at the age of 35.

Daniel is survived by his fiancé Heather Saas, his son Roman Curington, his father R.D. Curington, his mother, Rebecca Ward, aunt Linda Kowcun, sister Debra Evers, brother Riki Gilley, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He is predeceased by his brother, Ronald Curington, his paternal grandmother, Opal Gomez, his paternal grandfather Rufus Curington Sr., maternal grandmother, Lena Ward, maternal grandfather Alfred Ward, uncle Luke Ward, and uncle Bud Ward.

Daniel was born in Panama City, Florida, on May 14, 1983 to R.D. Curington and Rebecca Ward. He graduated from Haney Technical Center with a certification in welding in 2017. On August 22, 2004, he began dating the love of his life, Heather Saas. On February 9, 2016 he welcomed his son Roman Daniel Curington, who was the apple of his eye and his entire world. Daniel was a devoted father and fiancé. He will be deeply missed by his fiancé, son, friends, family, and all who knew him.

Visitation for family will be held at the Vernon Community Center on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm with visitation for friends from 6:00 to 7:00 pm with the funeral service to follow from 7:00 to 8:00 pm. David Dorado will officiate. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to his fiancé and son to help with funeral expenses and for Roman’s college fund.