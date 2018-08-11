Broxton obit

Bama Lois Broxton, 72 of Graceville, passed away, Thursday, August 9, 2018.

Ms. Bama was a native and lifelong resident of Jackson County. She loved fishing, canning and cooking. Ms. Bama was known for her cakes, her canned goods but most of all her delicious hot pepper sauce and would share with not only family but friends too. She loved fishing with her beloved husband and family.

A Home-going service will be 3 p.m., Saturday, August 11, 2018 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Bro. Chubby Watson officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope AOG Church Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home directing.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, 2 p.m. until time of service.

Predeceased by her parents Wiley Deese and Millie Bateman Deese, two sisters Frances Strickland and Jeanetta Harris.

Survived by her loving husband James Stafford Broxton, Graceville; children, Bobby Dean Riley(April), Steven LaDon Riley(Melissa), Cottondale, FL, Darrell Christopher Riley(Amanda), Candice Kirkland(Jason), Graceville, FL; eight brothers and sisters, Opal Watson, Houston Deese, Louie Deese, Huey Deese, Victoria Watson, Sarah Breedlove, Betty Joyce Corbin, Dewey Deese; twelve grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews. Two fur-babies near and dear to her heart, Bear and PeeWee.