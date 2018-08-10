Lake Piney Z named a Top Mom-Approved Place to Fish and Boat

After six weeks of nationwide voting, Tallahassee’s Lake Piney Z Fish Management Area was awarded fourth place in the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation’s contest to rank the Top 10 Mom-Approved Places to Fish and Boat in the nation. It was recognized for its vibrant fishery, wildlife-viewing opportunities, paddle trails, boat ramps, bike/walking trails, playground and family-friendly amenities.

Lake Piney Z FMA was selected from a list of locations in all 50 states – a list made for moms and by moms. More than 30,000 votes were cast nationwide in this contest.

“We could not be happier that Lake Piney Z Fish Management Area was recognized as fourth on RBFF’s list of the Top 10 Mom-Approved Places to Fish and Boat in the nation,” said Jon Fury, interim director of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management. “The lake offers impeccable opportunties for Florida’s residents and guests to enjoy a variety of outdoor activities right in the heart of the state’s capital city.”

Lake Piney Z is a 193-acre lake in Leon County that is a part of the Lafayette Chain of Lakes. In 1996, Lake Piney Z was pumped dry, exposing the lake bottom for the first time in half a century. Accumulated muck was removed and shaped into five spoil islands and six earthen “fishing fingers” where anglers can fish from multiple locations without a watercraft. The lake was stocked with largemouth bass, bluegill, redear sunfish and channel catfish, and native vegetation was planted along the northwestern shore to provide cover for smaller fish. FWC staff have also installed fish attractors (sunken brush piles) near the “fishing fingers” to concentrate sportfish for bank anglers, offering an increased chance of success.

The lake is managed by the FWC as a Fish Management Area in cooperation with the city of Tallahassee and Leon County. Current fishing regulations for Lake Piney Z can be found at MyFWC.com/Fishing/Freshwater by clicking on “Recreational Regulations” and then “Northwest” in the Table of Contents.

A Fish Management Area is a pond, lake or other body of water established for the management of freshwater fish as a cooperative effort with the local county. The FWC’s Division of Freshwater Fisheries manages about 80 water bodies throughout the state that are designated as Fish Management Areas. For more information about Lake Piney Z, email Katie Woodside at Katie.Woodside@MyFWC.com.

The complete list of the Top 10 Mom-Approved Places to Fish and Boat can be found at TakeMeFishing.org. RBFF is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to increase participation in recreational angling and boating, thereby protecting and restoring the nation’s aquatic natural resources.