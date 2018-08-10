Johnson obit

Mildred Johnson, 90, a life-long resident of Bonifay, Florida, passed away on Sunday, August 5, 2018, at the Elba Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Elba, Alabama, following a lengthy illness of Alzheimer’s disease. She was born on June 30, 1928.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Berness Johnson, father, Jessie Thomas Noles, mother, Annie R. Noles, and sister, Sadie N. Gordon.

She is survived by her son, Wayne Johnson (Janis), daughter Anne J. Williams (Lee), 4 grandchildren, Chris Johnson, Brad Johnson, Justin Williams, and Rachel Lawson, and 3 great-grandchildren, Shelby, Kristen, and Casey.

Mrs. Johnson was a member of Bonifay First United Methodist Church. She was a life-long homemaker and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and an excellent cook who took great pride in preparing delicious, nutritious meals for her immediate and extended family. Her grandchildren were the “apple of her eye” and her greatest joy was spending time with them and making their favorite dishes, including her special desserts.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 7, at 11:00 A.M., at Sims Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jean Tippit officiating. The family will receive friends and visitors at 10:30 A.M., prior to the service. Pallbearers will be her three grandsons, nephews Greg Johnson and Larry Johnson, and Bill Lee. Burial will follow in the Bonifay City Cemetery, directed by Sims Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bonifay First United Methodist Church, P. O Box 477, Bonifay, Florida 32425 or the Alzheimer’s Resource Center at P. O. Box 1170, Dothan, Alabama 36302.

The family expresses their heartfelt gratitude to Tracy Robinson for the care, attention, and love shown to Mrs. Johnson during the past 13 months of her extended illness.