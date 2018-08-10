George obit

Mrs. Betty Faye George, age 82, of Bonifay, Florida, passed away August 8, 2018 at her home surrounded by family. She was born November 17, 1935 in Pinckard, Alabama, to the late Dewey Lee Henderson and Gussie Mae Brooks Henderson.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. George was preceded in death by one brother, Bill Henderson, one sister, Carole Hudson and one great-grandson, Chase Moss.

Mrs. George is survived by her husband, Glen George of Bonifay, FL; two daughters, Rhonda Hayes and husband Jim of Bonifay, FL, and Sandra Bell and husband Harry of Bonifay, FL; one son, Vic George of Greenwood, FL; nine grandchildren, Carmen, Tiffany, Zac, Nic, Cassie, Kaitlyn, Sarah, Lucas and Pasley; ten great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Saturday, August 11, 2018, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Bonifay, Florida. Interment will follow in the East Mt. Zion Methodist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing.