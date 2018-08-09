Merchant obit

Coy Ray Merchant, born Jan. 14, 1938 in Climax, Georgia, passed away Aug. 8, 2018 in Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville, Georgia.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Alice Braxton Merchant; two children: Sandra Dilmore (Roy) and Cory Merchant (Kristie); five grandchildren: Alisa, Krisa, Jessica, Miranda, and Emma; four great grandchildren: Eden, Canaan, Kori, and Kinidi; two sisters: Laverne Puskar (John) and Barbara Golde (David).

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ethel Merchant; daughter: Gina; brother: George Messer; sister: Mildred Barfield.

Funeral services will be held 3 P.M. Sunday, August 12, 2018 at Cottondale Assembly of God with Rev. Chris Franklin officiating. Interment will follow in Cottondale Assembly of God Cemetery on Lovewood Road in Cottondale, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.