Mabes obit

Katherine Elizabeth Marbes, 95, of Marianna, formerly of Syracuse and Camille’s NY, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at her home.

Mrs. Marbes was born September 11, 1922 in Norfolk, VA. Her birth mother gave her to a local young lady who brought her home to “Grandpa” Daniel Powers. Daniel raised her until he died when Katherine was ten years old. He introduced her to the Lord and read the bible to her every evening. Katherine loved him dearly and was heartbroken when he passed. She then lived in an orphanage until one of Grandpa’s children, “Aunt” Bert Powers King, sent for her. Katherine traveled by train to Syracuse, NY and lived with Aunt Bert until she met the only love of her life, George Kenneth “Ken” Marbes, and they were married.

Katherine served the Lord all her life. She was the 1995 National Layperson of the Year for the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church. She first served the Lord in the orphanage where she led a bible study class for other young girls; she was only 12 at the time. At the age of 15 teaching a class of fifth grade boys. She continued to teach, directed youth groups, and eventually became the Sunday School Superintendent where, by developing a unique way to meet the needs of a changing church family, she tripled Sunday school attendance. After moving to Richmond, VA to be near her daughter, she served in the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church there and continued to serve children in the Marianna First Baptist Church until she was in her 80’s.

She was preceded in death by her Grandpa Powers, her beloved husband of 50 years, George Kenneth Marbes, one grandson, Robert Burns and one great-grandson, Kristian Miller.

She is survived by her daughters, Joyce Andrews and husband Merritt; Elaine Thompson and husband Russell; Roberta Griffith and husband Floyd; 11 grandchildren, Barbara Burns, Mike Miller (Michelle), Wendy McKroy, Richard Thompson, Stephanie Miller, Sara Grommes, Travis Miller (Danielle), Shane Miller (Rena’), Sharon Salazar (Joe), Jason Miller, Amber Warren (Dillon) and step-grandson Cory Griffith. She is the great-grandmother to Christy Burns Morrison, Lindsey Burns, Akio Burns, Katelyn Miller, Paetyn Miller, Micha Pybus, Trou Miller, Madison, Miller, Riley Miller, Aiden Warren, Rowan Miller, Colby Miller, Alexis Price, Lily Warren, Bethany Allor, Kule Dederich and Collin Miller. Also survived by her Godchild, Donna Parks (Dick) and a very special friend who cared for her physically, mentally and spiritually in the last years as if she was his own mother, Gerome McNeal.

Katherine’s home going celebration will be at 11 am, Friday, August 10, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Dr. Bob Johnson, Pastor Kevin Yoder and Pastor Tom Gold officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10 am Friday until funeral time at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

Additional services will be held in Jordan, NY with Bush Funeral Home of Jordan, NY directing. Interment will follow in the White Chapel Memorial Gardens Cemetery in DeWill, NY

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the Rivertown Community Church Missions Funds.