Harley obit

Mr. William Henry Harley, Jr. (better known as Billy Harley) age 72 of Marianna, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 6, 2018 at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

He was the son of the late William H. Harley, Sr. and Sallie Harley.

He is survived by two children: William Henry Harley III (wife, LeKeisha) of Evans, Georgia, and Rochelle White of Marianna, Florida; five grandchildren; cousins: Isaac E. Patton, Jr. and Juan Dixon; other relatives and friends.

Public visitation be 3-7 PM, Friday, August 10, 2018 at Christian Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street in Graceville, Florida.

Mr. Harley will lie in repose one hour prior to services.

Funeral services will be 11AM, Saturday, August 11, 2018 at Saint James AME Church, 2891 Orange Street, Marianna, Florida with the Reverend Ronald D. Mizer, pastor, officiating.

He will be laid to rest in the Orange Hill Cemetery in Marianna under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.