2018 Dixie World Series a huge success

On behalf of Chipley Dixie Majors baseball, Inc. we extend our sincerest appreciation to the Washington County Tourist Development Council, our sponsors and advertisers for your support, as well as our volunteers for the time and effort you contributed to make the 2018 Dixie Pre-Majors World Series a huge success.

We also give special thank you to Paul Goulding of the Goulding Agency and Real Florida Magazine for his assistance in promoting this event. His expertise in promoting and marketing events like this proved invaluable to the success of our tournament.

To everyone that supported this event, your selfless dedication to our team, and most importantly our community, made it possible for us to host an unsurpassed 2018 Dixie Pre-Majors World Series Tournament. In 2014, this tournament had an economic impact on our community or $359,000. Early estimate put this year’s event in excess of $500,000.

We could not have done it without your support!

Sincerely,

Andy Compton, Jesse Carter and Colby Cleveland

Directors, Chipley Dixie Majors Baseball, Inc.

