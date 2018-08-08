PANAMA CITY – A program inspired by Girl Scouts nationally, the Women of Distinction awards honor women who truly demonstrate their commitment to the community. On Saturday, August 25, 2018, we will celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of twenty-one local women whom have been nominated for the 2018 Women of Distinction awards, which is a fundraising event, proceeds from the event support the Girl Scout Council of the Florida Panhandle.

The Awards Gala will be at The Grand Ballroom at Edgewater Beach & Golf Resort, it begins at 6:00 p.m. the night starts with a social hour-with a signature drink, silent auction, a drawing and entertainment. Auction items available include themed baskets, gift certificates, fine jewelry from local jewelers and overnight trips. The dinner and awards program begin at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets for the event are available at www.gscfp.org and at https://www.eventbrite.com.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available to support the Girl Scout Council of the Florida Panhandle. Information about sponsorships can be found at www.gscfp.com under support us tab.

“The annual Women of Distinction awards gala is a tradition that recognizes the positive impact made by women throughout the Florida Panhandle.” stated Raslean M. Allen, Girl Scout Council of the Florida Panhandle, Inc. chief executive officer. “These women are leaders, mentors and an inspiration to our girls and community” continued Allen.

This year’s finalists are:

Pamela Kidwell, Gulf Coast State College and Business Innovation Center

Kelly Layman, In Layman’s Terms, Inc.

Bobbie Massey, Bobbie Massey School of Dance

Brenda Parker, Hancock Whitney Bank

Shannon Richmond, Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce

Darnita Rivers, Patterson Elementary School

Sandy Sims, Gulf Power Company

Mayor Margo Anderson, City of Lynn Haven

Debbie Ashbrook, Central Panhandle Association of Realtors

Shelly Berry, 90Works

Anita Broughton, Buffalo Rock-Pepsi

Teri Cable, Florida Therapy Services, Inc.

Shay Catrett, BaySolutions

Jessica Foster, WJHG-TV

Becca Hardin, Bay Economic Development Alliance

Merle Jones, Florida DKG Educational Foundation

Kathie Kern, The Arc of the Bay

Lisa Kern, Hare Taylor LLC

Retha Threatt, Florida Therapy Services, Inc.

Dawn Veit, Viet’s Farms

Marie Wade, Mosley High School