Van de Bogart charged in murder of McCullough

HOLMES COUNTY – A subject previously listed as a person of interest in the October 2017 death of Holmes County resident Bruce Edward McCullough has officially been charged in connection to the death.

An investigation by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office concluded that David John Van de Bogart of 2290 Bear Hewitt Road in Holmes County was directly connected to the death of Bruce Edward McCullough, 50, on or around October 3. 2017, in Water Management Area in the south end of Bear Hewett Road.

McCullough, who resided on the same property off of Bear Hewett Road as Van de Bogart, had been reported missing on October 4, 2017, and his body was discovered by investigators on October 9, 2017, less than a half-mile from the residence.

Further investigation revealed witnesses who observed an altercation take place between Van de Bogart and the victim on October 3.

Evidence collected in the case was analyzed by Florida Department of Law Enforcement and then submitted to the State Attorney’s Office for review. Van de Bogart, 54, was subsequently charged with manslaughter based on that review.

Van de Bogart is currently incarcerated in the Holmes County Jail.