Traffic stop results in drug arrest

A Chipley man is facing felony drug charges following a traffic stop last night.

Just after 7 p.m., a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle traveling on Orange Hill Road for a traffic infraction. Due to the behaviors of the driver, the K9 unit conducted a perimeter search of the vehicle. K9 Jet immediately alerted to the presence of narcotics.

A search of the interior of the vehicle led to the discovery of methamphetamine.

Ricky Clayton Shaw, Jr., 31, of Chipley, was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail for possession of methamphetamine.

Sheriff Crews urges citizens to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111 if you have any information regarding crimes being committed in our area. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.