Traffic stop leads to cocaine arrest

A Santa Rosa County man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Vernon.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., Thursday night, a deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction on S.R. 79 in Vernon.

During the stop, the deputy confirmed the driver, Christopher Alcorn, 22, of Pace, FL, had a suspended driver’s license. Alcorn was also found to be in possession of a scale, which contained cocaine.

Alcorn was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.