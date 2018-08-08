Pinkard obit

Mrs. Deborah Unice “Dee Dee” Pinkard, age 58 of Tampa, Florida, and formerly of Graceville, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 3, 2018 at Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, Florida.

She was the daughter of Callie Mae Broxton of Graceville, Florida.

A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at Salem AME Church in the Browntown Community in Graceville, Florida, with Reverend Adrian McClendon officiating and under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.