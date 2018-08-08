Holmes County arrests

HCSO, U.S. MARSHALS FUGITIVE TASK FORCE TAKE TWO INTO CUSTODY

BONIFAY – Two Bonifay women are in custody following a joint effort between investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force.

The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested 29 year old Chassity Lynn Lee at her home on McGee Street Wednesday, August 1, for an outstanding child neglect warrant.

During the arrest, investigators discovered Shelbie Whitfield, 27, hiding in a bathroom.

Investigators then obtained consent to search the residence and located scales and other paraphernalia inside the home. Whitfield claimed possession of the items and was also placed under arrest. During a search of her person, a hidden pipe was located on Whitfield.

Both Lee and Whitfield remain in the Holmes County Jail awaiting first appearance. More charges could be forthcoming.

The US Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force is a cooperative effort between the Panama City Police Department, Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriffs Office, Holmes County Sheriffs Office, the United States Marshals Service, and United States Customs and Border Protection.

WESTVILLE MAN ARRESTED FOR METH TRAFFICKING, ADDITIONAL SUSPECT SOUGHT

PONCE DE LEON – One subject is in custody and another is at large following a July 30 traffic stop of a driver who had existing Holmes County warrants.

A Holmes County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped Blake Richard Boles, 33, of Westville in the area of Skelton Street and Highway 81 in Ponce de Leon on Monday, July 30. After Boles was taken into custody, a search of the vehicle he was driving gleaned several bags of methamphetamine totaling an excess of 14 grams, a pistol, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Boles is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of paraphernalia.

Boles’ passenger, Jackie Nicole “Nikki” Powell, 37, of Caryville, was later determined to also have knowledge and possession of the methamphetamine, and warrants have been secured on charges of possession of methamphetamine.

Anyone with knowledge of Powell’s whereabouts is asked to contact HCSO at 850-547-3681.

TWO ARRESTED AFTER PURCHASING METHAMPHETAMINE

HOLMES COUNTY – Holmes County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two Samson, Alabama residents for purchasing methamphetamine during a controlled narcotics transaction.

Jonathan E. Morgan, 40, and Amanda L. Morgan, 29, purchased an “8 ball” of methamphetamine in exchange for cash and a toolbox outside a Highway 2 Bonifay business on Monday, July 30.

Both Jonathan and Amanda Morgan were arrested and are each charged with purchase of a controlled substance.

ONE ARRESTED FOR SALE OF METH

BONIFAY, Fla. – Separate controlled narcotics buys led to the July 31 arrest of a Bonifay woman for the sale of methamphetamine.

Jessica L. Pearson, 29, was arrested following buys on June 26 and then on July 6.

In both incidents, Pearson exchanged methamphetamine for cash. Pearson is charged with sale of a controlled substance.

BONIFAY WOMAN CHARGED WITH INTRODUCTION OF CONTRABAND

BONIFAY – A local woman is facing additional charges following an arrest for an existing warrant.

Leah K. Miller, 26, of Bonifay, was arrested by Holmes County Sheriff’s Office investigators following a traffic stop Thursday, August 2 in the area of Urman Lane.

Miller, who denied having any illegal items on her person, was taken into custody on an active Holmes County warrant.

Holmes County Jail staff would later discover that Miller was hiding methamphetamine within her person.

Miller was further charged with possession of methamphetamine and introduction of contraband into a detention facility.

GENEVA, ALABAMA WOMAN ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

HOLMES COUNTY – A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a Geneva County, Alabama woman for felony drug possession as well for an existing warrants on August 3.

A Holmes County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted the stop in the area of Rufus Bass Road and Baxley Road in Noma and made contact with the driver, identified as Katherine S. Carr, 58.

Carr granted permission for the deputy to conduct a search of the vehicle, during which a glass pipe containing suspected methamphetamine was discovered in the center console.

Carr was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on the existing warrant.

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS WOMAN CHARGED WITH METH TRAFFICKING

PONCE DE LEON – A traffic stop on Highway 81 in Ponce de Leon resulted in the arrest of a DeFuniak Springs resident on charges of trafficking methamphetamine.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office conducted the stop near the HCSO substation in Ponce de Leon on August 4, making contact with the driver, Joseph Ray Howell, 31, of Santa Rosa Beach and his passenger.

Howell was placed under arrest after a computer check revealed he was on probation and driving on a suspended license.

When the deputy spoke to the passenger, she stated she did not have any identification with her and identified herself as Amber Stowers. A computer check revealed the passenger’s actual identity as Amber S. Koehnlein, 38, of DeFuniak Springs, who had active out of county warrants for violation of probation.

A subsequent inventory search of the vehicle prior to having it towed due to the arrest of both occupants led to the discovery of a cooked bag of popcorn that also contained a large bag of suspected methamphetamine lying in the passenger side floorboard. A search of Koehnlein’s purse, which was also in the floorboard, revealed another bag of suspected methamphetamine, a scale, numerous small baggies, and other assorted paraphernalia, as well as a small amount of marijuana, a couple pills later identified as Alprazolam, and another baggie containing an unknown brown powdery substance.

Koehnlein was arrested on the existing warrant and also on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

COMPLAINT LEADS TO DRUG ARREST

WESTVILLE – A Johnson Lake Road resident was arrested Monday, August 6, after investigators with Holmes County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint regarding drug activity in the area.

Investigators made contact with Matthew B. Calhoun, 28, at his home.

During a subsequent search of the residence, investigators discovered a bag and a clear container that each contained methamphetamine. Investigators also retrieved a bag of suspected “bath salts” and assorted drug paraphernalia, including used syringes and pipes.

Calhoun stated to investigators that the items inside the home belonged to him.

Calhoun was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.