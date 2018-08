HOLMES COUNTY – Sheriff John Tate and HCSO Investigator Russell McNeal met with Tri-County Head Start staff on Tuesday, August 7, to address the issue of child abuse.

During the round-table discussion, Sheriff Tate and Investigator McNeal reviewed the warning signs of child abuse, explained what steps to take should abuse be suspected, and answered questions from HeadStart staff.

HeadStart centers represented included those from Washington, Holmes and Walton Counties.