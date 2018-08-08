HCSO continues active shooter training

HOLMES COUNTY – In a continuing mission to better ensure the safety of our community’s students and school employees, Sheriff John Tate and members of the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office once again met with Holmes County School District administrative staff and teachers Thursday, August 2, to discuss active shooter training.

Staff and administrators were coached on several emergency protocols and then took active part in various staged scenarios on Friday, August 3 and Monday, August 6.

The training was a follow-up to that held earlier in the summer, and similar exercises will be held at each Holmes School District campus throughout the year.

“We hope we never have to put this training in action, but we want our deputies and staff to be ready to react to anything that may happen,” said Sheriff John Tate.