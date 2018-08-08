Chipola Theatre announces the 2018-19 season

MARIANNA–The Chipola College Theatre Department invites you to “Be Our Guest!” for the 2018-2019 season with a line-up that promises exciting entertainment for all ages.

The Chipola Theatre Showcase, Sept. 6, is a night of short skits presented by Chipola theatre majors and is a fundraiser for our student travel. It’s Chipola’s own version of Saturday Night Live on a Thursday night. This production contains some adult content. Tickets for the Showcase go on sale Aug. 20 and are not included in the ACT Fund Membership.

Season Memberships for the ACT (Applauding Chipola Theatre) Fund go on sale Aug. 6. Memberships support the Chipola Theatre program. Membership levels include tickets to all three Chipola productions—Almost, Maine; Beauty and the Beast and The Wee Sing Train Musical. Membership levels are: Sponsor, $25 (2 tickets); Patron, $50 (4 tickets), Benefactor, $75 (6 tickets), Angel, $100 (8 tickets), and Corporate Angel, $300 (12 tickets). ACT Fund members receive early ticket purchase opportunities and special benefits throughout the season.

The 2018-19 season opens with Almost, Maine, Oct. 18-21. Almost, Maine, is a town that’s so far north, it’s almost not in the United States – it’s almost in Canada. And it almost doesn’t exist. Because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it’s just Almost. One cold, clear Friday night in the middle of winter, while the northern lights hover in the sky above, Almost’s residents find themselves falling in and out of love in the strangest ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. Love is lost, found, and confounded. And life for the people of Almost, Maine will never be the same. It’s love. But not quite. Tickets are available at the CFA Box Office or online beginning Oct. 4. ACT Fund members may purchase tickets Sept. 27.

The Academy Award-winning film Disney’s Beauty and the Beast comes to life in this romantic and beloved take on the classic fairytale (Feb. 21-24, 2019). The stage version includes all of the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Menken and Tim Rice. This “tale as old as time” tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. Tickets go on sale Feb. 7, with ACT Fund tickets available Jan. 31. The “Be Our Guest!” Reception on Feb. 23 at 5:30 p.m., is a special benefit for 2018-19 ACT Fund members only. Guests will enjoy a sweet treat and have the opportunity to meet cast members and take photos before the show.

All aboard for fun and adventure on The Wee Sing Train Musical, May 9, 2019. Children everywhere will clap, move, and sing along to the exhilarating song and dance numbers of Imagine playing with a toy train and suddenly becoming a passenger. This could only happen with a spark of Wee Sing magic. Casey and Carter have finally finished creating their make-believe land when, magically, they’re in it. The Wee Sing Train is a charming way to put kids on the right track. Tickets go on sale April 25, with ACT Fund tickets on April 18.

For more information, call the Center for the Arts Box Office at 850-718-2420 or visit www.chipola.edu/boxoffice.