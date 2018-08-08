Chipola Artist Series announces the 2018-19 season

The 2018-19 Chipola Artist Series promises an exciting line-up of great entertainment for all ages.

The series opens Aug. 30 with Atlanta-based Chi-Town Transit Authority bringing back the legendary sounds of the band Chicago. A phenomenal group of seven players have made a life study of the music of Chicago Transit Authority. Chi-Town brings the soul and sound of the original group to you as never heard or seen before. All the hits from “25 or 6 To 4,” to “Beginnings,” to “Does Anybody Really Know What Time it Is?” will be covered in this concert that will be sure to command standing ovations with every audience. Visit www.ctaband.com. A Meet the Artist Reception will be hosted by Tyndall Federal Credit Union.

On Oct. 30, A Band Called Honalee, a modern-day folk trio inspired by the legacy of Peter, Paul & Mary, and featuring the music of Bob Dylan, The Mamas & The Papas, The Byrds, Simon & Garfunkel, and others from the 1960’s folk rock era, comes to the Chipola stage. Musically accomplished, interactive and energetic, their shows allow audiences to experience this timeless music live onstage once again. Their mission is to share this uniquely American music with new audiences, while rekindling the passion of life-long fans. Learn more at www.abandcalledhonalee.com. A Meet the Artist Reception will be hosted by Hancock Bank.

Sean Dietrich is a writer, humorist, novelist, and biscuit connoisseur, known for his commentary and stories on life in the American South. His work has appeared in Southern Living, South Magazine, Yellowhammer News, Good Grit, the Bitter Southerner and the Tallahassee Democrat. The author of eight novels, his unique storytelling and music transports audiences to the old south when times were simple and honest. Dietrich will present a night of storytelling and singing, “Sean of the South,” Jan. 10. Learn more at www.seandietrich.com. A Meet the Artist Reception will be hosted by First Federal Bank of Florida.

The season rounds out Mar. 14 with Our Lives in Letters: A World War II Perspective. This is a collaborative effort among Chipola College, Northern Illinois University School of Theatre and Dance and Florida State University’s Institute on World War II and the Human Experience. The Institute has preserved arti­facts of service members and their families in a collection of primary resources totaling almost 7,000. This event will bring those photographs and letters to life with theatrical monologues written directly from the personal pages of history. Patrons will have the opportunity to see these artifacts in an Art Gallery exhibit coinciding with the production that evening. Since its founding, the Institute has continued to enable thousands of veterans to preserve their legacies of service. Learn more at www.ww2.fsu.edu. A Meet the Artist Reception will be hosted by First Commerce Credit Union.

Season tickets go on sale Aug. 14. Season tickets—$60—are a bargain price when compared to sister institutions where prices are double or triple this amount. Season ticket holders are also invited to attend the Meet the Artist receptions and early renewal privileges for next season. Patrons who are renewing their season tickets may contact the Box Office beginning Aug. 6.

Single event ticket prices this year are $20 for adults, $10 for children under 18, and $5 for Chipola students and employees. Single event tickets for Chi-Town Transit Authority go on sale Aug. 20. Single event tickets for the remaining three performances go on sale Aug. 31.

For information, call the Center for the Arts Box Office at 850-718-2420 or visit www.chipola.edu/boxoffice.