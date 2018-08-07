Watford obit

Carl W. Watford, 73, of Cottondale, FL, died Saturday, August 4, 2018 at Jackson Hospital.

A native of Houston County, AL, Mr. Watford had resided in Jackson County for the past 29 years. He was a retired veteran of the U.S. Navy and had served two tours of duty in Vietnam.

Survivors include one brother, Wade Watford and his wife, Loretta of Brandon, FL; one sister, Alice G. Clements and husband, James of Cottondale, FL, along with several nieces and nephews.

A Military Honors graveside service will be 2 p.m. (EST), Thursday, August 9, 2018 at the Tallahassee National Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 9:30am to 10:00am on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Saint Jude’s Hospital in the name of Carl Watford.