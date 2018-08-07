Sanchez-Tyler obit

Charlotte Sanchez-Tyler, of Daytona Beach, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on August 2, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. She was 96 years old and was a native of Bonifay, Florida.

Charlotte was born on October 10, 1921 to the late Eustiza Perrier and Nemia Adusta (Thomas) Sanchez in Bonifay, Florida. She was of the Methodist faith and grew up in the New Bethel A.ME. Church of Bonifay, Florida.

Charlotte received her public education in the Holmes County School System. After high school she pursued her career in education and music, receiving a BS and a MA in Education and Music. She then moved to Daytona Beach, Florida, where she resided for 33+ years until her demise. Charlotte was an avid teacher and a dynamic singer. She was married to the late, renowned saxophonist, James F. (Jimmy) Tyler. Together they traveled the world, playing, singing, and loving each other as only they could.

She leaves to cherish her memories five nieces: Amelia Sanchez-Norman, Claudia Sanchez-Clover, Shirley Johnson, Arthur Jean Johnson, and Gwendolyn Adkins; four nephews: Adolphus Sanchez, Washington Sanchez, Carlos Sanchez, and Joseph Sanchez; along with a host of great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

A celebration of Charlotte’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 9, 2018 from the sanctuary of the New Bethel A.M.E. Church of Bonifay, Florida, with pastor, Rev. Claretta Smith, Rev. Charles Flowers, and Rev. Dr. Andrew Davis, officiating. Committal service will follow in the Bonifay City Cemetery with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.