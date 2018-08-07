Pastor Appreciation at Mt. Ararat First Missionary Baptist Church

Mt. Ararat First Missionary Baptist Church will hold a pastor appreciation celebration for their pastor, Rev./Dr. H.G. McCollough, on his 39th church anniversary, August 25-26.

On Saturday, August 25, at 6 p.m. Rev. Randy McMillan and congregation of Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Grand Ridge, will conduct the service.

On Sunday, August 26, Sunday School will be held at 9:30 a.m. with Sister Angeline M. Smith, superintendent. Rev./Dr. Sterling George and congregation of Rockyville Missionary Baptist Church, Rock Bluff, will be in charge of the 11 a.m. service. Junior Bishop Willie A. Potter and congregation of Williams Temple, Marianna, will be in charge of the 3 p.m. service.

Everyone is invited to worship and be blessed in these services. The church is located at 1233 Old Bonifay Road in Chipley.