Man celebrates birthday with cocaine purchase; arrested

A man was arrested on drug charges over the weekend following a traffic stop for speeding.

Sunday night, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a car traveling 82 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone, near the intersection of S.R. 79 and Millers Ferry Road.

As the deputy made contact with the passenger of the vehicle, D’Andre Brockington, 29, of Bonifay, he immediately noticed the odor of marijuana.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a plastic bag of cocaine and a straw containing cocaine residue. Brockington advised the deputy he purchased the cocaine, the day prior, for his birthday. The deputy also found a bag of marijuana, which he attempted to hide in his sock.

Brockington was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges of possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug possession.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.