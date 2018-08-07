Krumfolz obit

Stephen J. Krumfolz, 66, affectionately known as Steve, was born October 9, 1951, in Jamaica, New York, to Oscar and Sally Krumfolz. On July 31, 2018, Steve passed away, at home, after a brief period of illness.

He was preceded in death by his father, Oscar Krumfolz, and his brother, Phillip Krumfolz.

He lived to cherish his memories of his wife, Julie Krumfolz of Marianna; his mother, Sally Krumfolz of Port St. Lucie, Fl; one daughter, Laurie Mecca (Ryan) of Port St. Lucie; two sons, Stephen D. Krumfolz (Jennifer) of Maryland and Michael Krumfolz (Sissy) of Port St. Lucie; five grandchildren; two sisters, Kristine Melvin (Jim) and Sue Tkacik; three nieces and two nephews.

For 30 years he had a career as an SBA banker. Most recently he was employed at First Federal Bank, in Marianna. He was an avid golfer and lived to swing his golf clubs. As a Rotarian, Steve was a lifetime member of the Rotary Club of Port St. Lucie, and a member of the Marianna Rotary Club. He was a member of the Board of Directors of the Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity and most recently, his term as president. He will be greatly missed.

There are no services planned at this time, James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, his wishes are that donations be made to the Rotary Club of Port St. Lucie or Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity in Marianna.