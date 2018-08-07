BCF president to lead first week of chapel

The first week of chapel at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville is always an exciting and heartwarming time for both faculty, students, and staff. Following tradition, BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen will be leading during the first week of chapel services, August 13-14, taking time to welcome both new and returning students and updating information on summer activities and upcoming events. As is the case with every Kinchen sermon, everyone in attendance leaves encouraged, motivated, and energized to give their maximum effort in schoolwork and service to Christ. Kinchen always shares from his heart through personal experiences on how to love people and to trust the Lord’s faithfulness regardless of their circumstances.

In addition to the exciting first week of chapel, a complete list of chapel speakers can be found on the BCF website at www.baptistcollege.edu. Special guests include BCF professors, local pastors, and prominent figures within the Southern Baptist Convention and Florida Baptist State Convention including the Executive Director-Treasurer Dr. Tommy Green and the Next Generation Ministries Lead Catalyst Dr. Billy Young.

Throughout the semester, special services and conferences will be held on the BCF campus such as the Prayer Emphasis October 8-10, the Missions Conference October 22-24, and the exciting celebration of BCF’s 75th Anniversary. Chapel services are held in the R.G. Lee Chapel on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of each week at 10:00 a.m. (CST). Each service is designed to provide opportunities for spiritual growth and a chance to hear from exceptional speakers invited by Kinchen.

Chapel services on campus are just another example of how BCF equips students for effective ministry, missions, and evangelism. To learn more about the upcoming chapel services and special events at The Baptist College of Florida, call 800.328.2660 or access the website.