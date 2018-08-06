What’s happening @ your library this month!

Did you Know?

You can stop into the Chipley Library, on Tuesday, August 7th, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., to speak to a member of Congressman Neal Dunn’s staff during their mobile office hours!

Craft Class @ Chipley Library on Friday, August 10th

Join us at the Chipley Library on Friday, August 10th, at 10:30 a.m., for our monthly craft class. Call 850-638-1314 to sign up or stop in to the front desk at the Chipley Library to reserve your seat now.

Stop by the Library Booth at the Back to School Bash on August 11th

Washington County Public Library staff will be at the Back to School Bash, on Saturday, August 11th, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m, at Live Oak Baptist Church. Stop by our table to find out how your library can help you have a successful school year!

Avengers: Infinity War on August 23rd at the Chipley Library

See this summer’s blockbuster hit at your library. Join us on Thursday, August 23rd, for Avengers:Infinity War, at 4 p.m., at the Chipley Library. Popcorn and drinks provided!

Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America is Coming to the Library

Washington County Library will be one of six museums and libraries in Florida, who will be hosting the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street Exhibit. For six weeks, the Chipley Library will have Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America. The exhibit opens on October 1st, 2018. Stay tuned for exciting programs tied to the exhibit coming your way!