Gas price update

Gasoline prices in Florida have risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.75/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 8,237 stations in Florida. This compares with the national average that is unchanged versus last week to $2.86/g, according to GasBuddy.

Average gasoline prices on August 6 in Florida have ranged widely over the last five years: $2.28/g in 2017, $2.04/g in 2016, $2.48/g in 2015, $3.38/g in 2014 and $3.55/g in 2013.

Including the change locally during the past week, prices yesterday were 47.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago and are 4.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has dropped 0.7 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 52.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“The national average price of gasoline jumped to start last week before slowly tapering off during the latter half, but remains very close to their week ago levels. Oil prices have held under $70 per barrel, giving promise to gas prices that will continue to hold south of $3 per gallon and near where they have spent much of the summer so far,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With several bullish and bearish factors weighing on oil prices, you may see gas prices stuck in some sort of late summer blues before motorists see more sizable relief coming after Labor Day. Refiners continue to hum along meeting high demand with few kinks, leading to gas prices that have remained between $2.80-$2.89 per gallon the entire summer thus far.”