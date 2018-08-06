The Spanish Trail Playhouse will present “An Evening of Southern Gospel” Saturday, August 11, at 7:00 p.m. at the Spanish Trail Playhouse Theatre (680 2nd Street, Chipley, Florida). This performance is part of the Artist Series featured by Spanish Trail Playhouse each season.

Directed by Jimmy Miller, this show features the area’s best musicians and singers performing Southern Gospel favorites. This year’s MC will be Sonny Morris.

Sonny & Linda Morris, members of the Atlanta Country Music Hall of Fame since 2015, will be the featured performers. Other vocalists who will perform during the evening include Jenny Hammond, Rhonda Lewis, Ellis Wimberly and Brian Tice. You’ll also see P. J. Pettijohn on lead guitar and vocals, A.D. Davis on drums and vocals, Kevin Russell on piano, Kirk Thompson on bass guitar and vocals, Doug Salter on keyboard, A.J. Thompson on acoustic guitar, Jon Webb on guitar and mandolin, Jimmy Miller on steel guitar, banjo, dobro and vocals. A special treat is in store for attendees this year, courtesy of Kevin Russell and “The Spanish Trail Quartet.”

Tickets are on sale now for just $15 at the Playhouse Box Office, located at 680 2nd Street in Chipley or online (www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com). You may purchase tickets by calling 850-638-9113.