4-H Open House

Washington County 4-H will host its annual open house on Tuesday, August 21st, from 4-6 pm in the Ag Center East Wing. Come see what exciting opportunities are available this year and learn about our 4-H Clubs, meet club leaders and register for door prizes. 4-H Clubs meet at least once a month. 4-H is a positive youth development program where elected officers and members make decisions on how the club will operate during the year.

Washington County 4-H is also looking for adult volunteers to start and lead new clubs in projects such as photography, sewing, cooking and any thing in which you might have an interest in sharing.

For more information on Washington County 4-H, you can find them on Facebook or visit their website at sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/Washington.