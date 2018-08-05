Singletary obit

Dorothy Singletary, 63, of Marianna, was called home to be with the Lord on August 3, 2018 at her residence.

Dorothy was born in Chattahoochee, FL, on June 3, 1955 and was the middle daughter of John and Maxine Wester. She was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Marianna and devoted her time to family and Covenant Hospice.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Wester and sister, Diane Lewis.

She is survived by her mother, Maxine Wester of Marianna, FL; daughter, Krystal Bryant and husband, Keith of Marianna, FL; son, Denny Singletary of Dothan, AL; sister, Sheila Christy and husband, Scott of Marianna FL; three grandsons Keion, Keilan, and Keigan Bryant along with many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at James & Sikes Funeral Home.

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal.