Creamer obit

Alvesta Oscar Creamer, age 65 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on August 4, 2018 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Alvesta was born on July 12, 1953 in Panama City, Florida, to Archie and Lisha Sapp Creamer. He was a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle and was in the Logging Industry. He loved to fish, spend time with his family and grandchildren, and he was a member of Sand Hills Assembly of God Church.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lisha Creamer.

He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Bonnie Holley Creamer of Chipley, FL; his father: Archie Creamer of Southport, FL; five sons: Jeffrey Creamer (Faira) of Chipley, FL, Jason Creamer (Kelli) of Southport, FL, Jamie Creamer (Joy) of Southport, FL, Josh Creamer (Tammy) of Southport, FL, Nolan Creamer (Brittney) of Chipley, FL; one daughter: Jennifer Ledbetter of Southport, FL; three brothers: Bobby Creamer (Kelly) of Southport, FL, Robert Creamer (Jackie) of Southport, FL, Gwen Creamer (Sharon) of Southport, FL; two sisters: Patricia Morgan (Don) of Southport, FL, Sandra Chacon (Art) of Lynn Haven, FL; ten grandchildren; two great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 10A.M. Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at Sand Hills Assembly of God Church with Rev. Nixon Miller and Rev. Roger Dale Hagan officiating. Interment will follow in Ferguson Cemetery in Chipley, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 6-8P.M. Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at Sand Hills Assembly of God Church, 14032 Highway 77, Panama City, Florida 32409.