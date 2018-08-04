Wausau Town Council to hold closed session related to pending litigation

Public Notice Pursuant to Section 286.011(8), Florida Statutes, of a Closed Session by the Town Council of the Town of Wausau Related to Pending Litigation

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to Section 286.011(8), Florida Statutes, the Town Council of the Town of Wausau, Florida, will commence an executive or closed (attorney/client) session at 6:00 p.m. during the Regular Meeting of August 9, 2018, to discuss pending litigation to which the entity is presently a party as follows:

Patricia Lynn Gothard v. Town of Wausau, FL, et. al,

N.D. Fla. Case No: 5:17-CV-299-RH/GRJ

The following persons will be present for the executive session: Scott J. Seagle, Esq. (litigation counsel), Mayor Roger Hagan, Berna Palmer, DeWayne Carter, Judy Carter, and Shirley Rightenburg.

A certified court reporter will transcribe the meeting and file the transcript with the Town Clerk within a reasonable time following the meeting. The transcript, however, will remain confidential until conclusion of the litigation.

The executive session is expected to last 20 minutes.

The Council will not take action in the attorney/client session but may take action concerning settlement negotiations and strategy relating to litigation expenditures in the open session following the attorney/client session.