Two men arrested on cocaine charges

A traffic stop in Washington County ended in the arrest of two men for felony drug charges.

Just after 11 p.m., Wednesday night, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies stopped an SUV in the Caryville area for a traffic violation. As the occupants, who appeared to be under the influence of stimulants, were removed from the vehicle to conduct a search, deputies located a plastic bag containing cocaine residue in the pocket of a passenger, later identified as Timothy Johnson, 39, of Palatka, FL.

As the vehicle was searched, deputies discovered multiple glass pipes and needles containing cocaine and two plastic bags containing cocaine residue.

Both Johnson and the driver, Helio Branco, 45, of Ocala, FL, were arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.